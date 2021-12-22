Another chilly day & a cold night tonight but warmer temperatures arrive tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It was a cold and frosty start but with full sunshine today, highs this afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 50s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 30s tonight. A warmup begins tomorrow and will last all weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 62 : Winds: s 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be windy on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 70s. This will be one of the warmest Christmases on record in Memphis. It will also be breezy Saturday with wind gusts around 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The warm pattern will continue next week with high temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Tuesday, but most of the area will stay dry.

