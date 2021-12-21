Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about ways to create free Christmas memories, like doing a family photoshoot or a red and green scavenger hunt.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

