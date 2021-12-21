Advertise with Us
West Memphis police chief announces resignation

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis police chief announced his resignation Tuesday.

Chief Michael D. Pope says he will resign effective December 24, 2021.

In a statement, Pope says he has other endeavors and goals that are pointing him in a different direction. Pope was selected as police chief at the end of July when former chief, Eddie West, retired.

View Pope’s entire statement below.

