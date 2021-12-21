UofM men’s basketball team hopes to hit the court again next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis men’s basketball team is ready to get back on the court after two players tested positive for COVID-19 canceling two games.

Over the weekend, the Tigers and Vols game in Nashville was canceled and Tuesday’s game against Alabama State also got canceled. Landers Nolley and Tyler Harris both tested positive for the virus and after contact tracing only four players were left.

Now the athletics department is anticipating the team will be ready to play ball again by Monday following some additional testing.

UofM Athletics ent the following statement:

“The Memphis Tiger men’s basketball team anticipates resuming basketball activities on Monday, Dec. 27, barring additional positive COVID-19 tests. The athletic department and men’s basketball program have and will continue to provide education regarding vaccines and the implications of not being vaccinated, as is done with all sport programs, including holding a virtual session as recently as Sunday afternoon with men’s basketball players and families. While a majority of the team’s roster is vaccinated, the combination of players redshirting, current injuries, positive tests and contact tracing among the unvaccinated members of the team left the program unable to field a team for Saturday’s game. We will do all we can to avoid the extreme disappointment of further cancellations, while we continue to follow all standard protocols and maintain the health and safety of our players and opponents as our utmost concern.”

