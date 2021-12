Trial for Tenn. Senator Brian Kelsey delayed until Jan. 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The trial for Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey has been delayed until 2023.

Kelsey is accused of violating multiple campaign finance laws during his unsuccessful 2016 run for Congress.

Kelsey’s trial was set to take place January 18, 2022, but court documents Monday show he waived his right to a speedy trial. The trial is now scheduled to be held on January 23, 2023.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.