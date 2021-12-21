Suspect arrested after stolen vehicle parts, over 40 vehicle titles produced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing multiple charges in Shelby County following an investigation by the Auto-Theft Task Force.

Larry Malone, 42 is charged with two counts of theft of property to wit: $10,000-$60,000 and 43 counts of titles-open titles.

According to an affidavit, detectives say Malone had two cars with stolen engines inside of them. On December 6, detectives followed up on a Crime Stoppers tip that led them to Mikewood Cove. They say Malone-produced vehicle titles belong to several vehicles.

Detectives say the vehicles at the scene had stolen parts in them. Upon further investigation, Malone was found with 43 open certificates of title for four states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi. None of the certificates had Malones’ information on them. The buyer blocks on the certificates were improperly filled, which would have indicated the true owners.

