Striking Kellogg’s workers ratify tentative contract

MEMPHIS, Tenn (WMC) - Kellogg’s employees have voted to approve a tentative labor contract after an 11-week strike.

Some highlights in the new five-year contract include cost of living wage adjustments for all employees and the removal of the term legacy employee.

The contract covers approximately 1,400 workers represented by the union at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

“Our entire Union commends and thanks Kellogg’s members. From picket line to picket line, Kellogg’s union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe, who were energized by their tremendous show of bravery as they stood up to fight and never once backed down,” says BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton.

