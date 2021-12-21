President Biden signs bill to rename federal building in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president today signed into law Congressman Steve Cohen’s bill, naming Memphis’ federal building exclusively after the late U.S. District Judge Odell Horton.

The law removes the name of former Klansman and Congressman Clifford Davis from the downtown federal office building and courthouse.

Horton was the first Black federal judge in the Western District of Tennessee to be appointed since Reconstruction.

Cohen released the following statement after the bill was signed:

“My first bill in Congress in 2007 added Judge Horton’s name to the Memphis federal building. At the time, there was insufficient support for removing Clifford Davis’ name. Now that the political will is there, the courthouse where Odell Horton served as a judge will be named exclusively in his honor. It is time to remove the name of a segregationist and Klansman from this place of honor and fully recognize Judge Horton’s life of public service and contributions to Memphis. This is a victory for justice, a milestone in our city’s history and a sign that Memphis is embracing the legacy of a great man.”

