Pay raises approved for elected officials in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After weeks of back and forth discussions, the Shelby County Commission approved a 20-percent pay raise for the next people who will fill those commission seats and for the next Shelby County mayor and sheriff.

The commission approved the pay hikes, but not without great debate.

“I feel like it’s just not the right time to do this,” said Commissioner Michael Whaley. “We have many people that are still struggling with the pandemic. We’re still in the middle of the pandemic.”

“It makes me feel very uneasy, with even the hint, that I’m setting my own salary,” said Commissioner Mick Wright. “It is a touchy situation to be in. It’s a situation I wish I was not in.”

Commissioners currently make $29,100 a year. The proposal was to bump that up to $40,000 because the part-time political job, commissioners said, often requires full-time effort.

“So, while we could have been at our law offices or at our jobs, or at our businesses earning money and income for our personal families,” said Commissioner Van Turner, “we’ve been here until 11 o’clock or midnight working for the community.”

“You are right. A lot of sacrifices do get made,” Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. said. “I got the receipts on how much sacrifice I had to do.”

The new salary they ultimately approved for Shelby County commissioners’ annual salary is $34,900. Next up came the vote to raise salaries for Shelby County mayor and Shelby County sheriff.

“It takes a lot of responsibility for this sheriff to do the job he’s doing in a city and a county that is now being ranked No. 1 in crime,” said Commissioner Mark Billingsley. “I want the very best CEO we get in the sheriff’s department.”

The sheriff’s salary of $165,000 was increased to $199,500. And the Shelby County mayor’s salary was raised from $173,000 to $210,000.

“You know, this community is suffering and we need good leadership at the top,” said Turner.

The new salary will make the Shelby County sheriff the highest-paid sheriff in Tennessee. The new salaries will go into effect in 2022 after the next Shelby County municipal election.

