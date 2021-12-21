Morning clouds, sunny and warmer this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with a few showers in north Mississippi this morning. Thankfully, clouds will continue to clear through the morning so we will have full sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s with low temperatures in the lower 30s tonight.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 52 degrees. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be breezy on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 70 degrees. It will be dry on Saturday night. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

