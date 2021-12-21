Advertise with Us
Memphis police searching for missing, endangered child

Left: King Harvey Right: Kirby Harvey(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing child.

Police say four-year-old King Harvey was taken by Kirby Harvey, 33, from a residence in the 2500 block of Larose Avenue without permission.

According to Memphis police, Harvey took King December 21, walking with him in her arms south on Hugenot. King was placed with a family member December 11 by DCS as an emergency plan was in place.

King is 3′5″ and weighs 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat, green collard short sleeve shirt, and black pants.

The suspect is 5′7″ and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-front hoodie and dark-colored pants.

They may be in a red Kia Rio with a drive-out tag or Mississippi tag.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

