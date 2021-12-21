Memphis Airport expecting increased holiday travel as COVID-19 concern rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas is just a few days away and despite increased concerns about COVID 19, millions of Americans still plan to travel for the holidays.

Holiday travel for the Memphis Airport is up compared to last year, and projected numbers show travel is almost back to what it was back in 2019.

TSA says they expect to screen nearly 30 million people starting Monday through January 3.

The Memphis Airport is also projecting a large crowd this holiday season.

“We’re expecting about 111,000 people to pass through the checkpoint for, it’s really an 18-day travel period. With Christmas it’s more spread out, and that busy time really began this past Friday,” said Memphis Airport spokesperson Glen Thomas.

Thomas noted this is a 68-percent increase compared to 2020, and numbers are at about 90 percent of where they were in 2019.

The expected peak day is Thursday, December 23 with a projected checkpoint of about 8,000. Other expected peak days include December 26, and December 30.

Thomas says if you are traveling on one of those expected peak days, give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport and go through TSA.

Masks are still required inside the airport and Thomas says they’ve made onsite COVID testing available in the B ticketing lobby.

This helps passengers like Laurent Llesne who is traveling outside of the country to France. He says he’s excited to go home but the rise of COVID cases is worrisome.

“Yes, we’ve seen COVID rising both in the U.S. and in France where I looked up every now and then. So there are worries, definitely. So, I had to do additional tests before leaving,” Llesne said.

With Shelby County seeing a slight uptick in cases, Baptist infectious disease expert, Dr. Steve Threlkeld, says this holiday season, there’s a risk of spreading the virus even more.

“There’s no question this is a more contagious variant.Omicron is. You’re twice as likely to catch it from somebody with omicron next to you as it would have been with delta,” Threlkeld said.

