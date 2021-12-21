Advertise with Us
Memphians set new BBQ world record
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Memphis, land of barbeque royalty, some men called the Patterson Pittmasters staked their claim on the longest team barbecue marathon effort in the world.

Action News 5 was there Friday night as the guys on Patterson near the University of Memphis were well into what in the end was a 42-hour barbecuing marathon.

Meticulous notes were taken by witnesses in hopes the Guinness World Book of Records will accept all the evidence - videos, pictures, and details - of exactly what was on the grill each hour. The team had hoped to cook for 48 hours but celebrated after smashing the old record by an Italian team at 40 hours, 53 seconds.

“Between people that showed up, the quality of the food, the media coverage, we didn’t get to 48 hours was really the only disappointment. But we’re going to blame that on the rain and cold, not a lack of heart,” said Rob Stukenborg of the Patterson Pittmasters.

Now, all the evidence will be submitted and we’ll have to wait to see if the Guinness Book of World Records declares the Patterson Pittmasters as the new barbecue marathon record holders.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Keller Williams hosting toy drive for Kentuck tornado victims
Pay raises approved for elected officials in Shelby County
31 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Shelby County
Kroger donates food and water to Mayfield, Ky. amid storm relief efforts
