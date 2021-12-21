Kroger donates food and water to Mayfield, Ky. amid tornado relief efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Support continues to pour in for those affected by the tornadoes that swept through the Mid-South.

Friday, two Kroger 18-wheeler trucks from Memphis arrived in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The trucks were loaded with groceries and donated to ‘His House Ministries’. The donation was televised live on NBC’S “TODAY” with Al Roker.

Items donated included fresh fruit, shelf-stable food items, and water. Kroger vendor, Bimbo Bakeries also donated freshly baked bread.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.