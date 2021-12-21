Advertise with Us
Kroger donates food and water to Mayfield, Ky. amid tornado relief efforts

Kroger donates food and water to Mayfield, Ky. amid storm relief efforts
(Source: Kroger)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Support continues to pour in for those affected by the tornadoes that swept through the Mid-South.

Friday, two Kroger 18-wheeler trucks from Memphis arrived in Mayfield, Kentucky.

The trucks were loaded with groceries and donated to ‘His House Ministries’. The donation was televised live on NBC’S “TODAY” with Al Roker.

Items donated included fresh fruit, shelf-stable food items, and water. Kroger vendor, Bimbo Bakeries also donated freshly baked bread.

