Keller Williams hosting toy drive for Kentuck tornado victims

(WCTV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It could take years for Kentucky to recover from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes.

With all the loss, this Christmas is particularly important for the children of Kentucky.

So, we’d like to invite you to stop by Action News 5 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, when Keller Williams will host a toy drive. Black Tie Moving is donating its services to transport the toys to Kentucky Thursday.

Please bring unwrapped toys that do not need batteries or electricity to 1960 Union Avenue.

