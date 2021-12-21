Man wanted for child enticement shoots himself during struggle with Hernando police

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando police say a man wanted for trying to meet with a 13-year old for sexual purposes shot himself during an attempted arrest.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for Samuel Hugg, who investigators say traveled from Pennsylvania to Mississippi to meet the teen.

Police say an altercation broke out and during the struggle, the suspect pulled a gun from his side and fired one round, striking himself across the chest. Police were eventually able to handcuff the suspect and he was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hugg is now facing multiple charges, including enticement of a child, possession of child pornography, and attempted aggravated assault.

