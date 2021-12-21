‘A good thing for new employees’: Kellogg’s employees approve tentative contract after 11-week strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For 11 weeks, hundreds of Kellogg’s workers in Memphis have manned the picket line in front of the company’s manufacturing plant on Airways Boulevard.

Tuesday, their temporary camp outside the main entrance came down after workers voted in support of the most recent tentative agreement between Kellogg’s and leaders of the BCTGM union.

“You have different opinions on a lot of things, but I think we overcame what we were striking for,” said Kevin Bradshaw, the VP of the local BCTGM Union chapter 252g.

The details of the new contract include across the board wage increases with yearly cost of living adjustments.

It also addresses the contested two-tier pay system that would have paid new hires and employees who haven’t worked with Kellogg’s for more than six years roughly $13 less per hour than those who have worked more than six years.

The contract has what’s called a graduation rate that would give workers the chance to work up to that “legacy rate” or legacy pay of a six-plus year employee.

What’s more, is every year, three percent of the new hire population will automatically be upgraded to “legacy” status, roughly 10 employees at the Memphis plant.

“That will allow people to actually make the same amount of money as a regular, full-time, legacy employee at Kellogg’s, so this is more of a guarantee. We were fighting for guarantees, and this is a guarantee,” Bradshaw said.

@KelloggsUS workers voted in support of the latest tentative agreement between the company and reps from the @BCTGM union. Workers are to return next week, ending a near 3 month long strike.https://t.co/w2fGZhZitz — Parker King (@King_Reports) December 21, 2021

Kellogg’s said in a statement it’s looking forward to employees returning to work.

“We are pleased to announce that employees have ratified the tentative agreement for a master contract at our four U.S. cereal plants. The contract covers approximately 1,400 union-represented employees, all of whom are welcome back to work. The new, five-year contract furthers our employees’ leading wages and benefits, with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, among other items. We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work. We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

Workers are to return Monday, December 27.

The Memphis plant produces 85 percent of the Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies around the world, and Bradshaw said he’s looking forward to producing those products.

“No one can make cereal like we can make cereal,” Bradshaw said. “Union workers are dedicated, loyal, and we’re compassionate about what we do because we care about what we do.”

There may be some mixed emotions when workers re-enter the factory, but Bradshaw thinks its something they will overcome because at the end of the day, they’re back at work with more benefits and pay than they had when they went on strike.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

