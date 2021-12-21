Advertise with Us
Freedom Prep basketball coach arrested after courtside fight with son

Bwerani Johnson
Bwerani Johnson(Tipton County Sheriff’s Office)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A basketball coach at Freedom Prep is behind bars after he was seen fighting with his son during a game.

Brighton Police Department says officers responded to Brighton High School for a domestic issue where the Assistant Principal LaJarrid Baker told them one of the coaches, Bwerani Johnson hit a player in the head multiple times, picked him and threw him and dragged him towards the locker during a game Monday afternoon.

Police say when Johnson’s son returned to the court, he was holding his stomach as though he may have been hit in the abdomen.

Johnson told police he lost his temper after he told his son to get back on the court and he refused.

According to BPD, Johnson told them that a college scout was at the game to watch his son play and he was throwing it all away.

Freedom Prep released a statement following Johnson’s arrest:

“Freedom Prep does not tolerate violence of any kind. Freedom Prep is aware of the incident in Tipton County and is conducting a full internal investigation and prepared to cooperate with external investigations.”

Johnson is charged with domestic assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

