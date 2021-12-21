Dry pattern in place through the weekend with a gradual warmup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds have cleared out this morning and we will have full sunshine but despite all the sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower 50s with low temperatures in the lower 30s tonight. The pattern will remain dry through the weekend along with temperatures starting to warmup by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 50s and northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be breezy on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 70 degrees. It will be dry on Saturday night. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

