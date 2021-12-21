Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dry pattern in place through the weekend with a gradual warmup

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds have cleared out this morning and we will have full sunshine but despite all the sunshine, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the lower 50s with low temperatures in the lower 30s tonight. The pattern will remain dry through the weekend along with temperatures starting to warmup by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 50s and northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. It will be breezy on Friday with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 70 degrees. It will be dry on Saturday night. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival releases partial 2022 lineup
Adrian Henderson mugshot
One arrested for stabbing 85-year-old man at Overton Park

Latest News

Dry pattern in place through Christmas weekend
Tuesday midday Memphis forecast - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Multiple Agency Resource Center (MARC) sets up at Leachville Gymnasium on Monday, December 20...
One-stop-shop help center provides resources for Northeast Arkansas storm victims
What is the Winter Solstice?
Breakdown: The Winter Solstice is coming, here’s why
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 12/21