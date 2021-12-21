Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Major Film Studio Moving to Memphis

Jason A. Farmer | Founder & CEO of BLP Film Studios | blpfilmstudios.com

“A Country Christmas”

Stefanie Ball | Public Relations Manager of Gaylord Opryland Resort | christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com

Holiday Gifts in the Nick of Time

Justine Santaniello | Founder of justhaves.com

Secrets from Santa’s Workshop

Santa Kennison Kyle | Gift-Delivery Expert | imcc.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in Midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival releases partial 2022 lineup
Adrian Henderson mugshot
One arrested for stabbing 85-year-old man at Overton Park

Latest News

Bluff City Life
Humans Being with Kirk Whalum
Bluff City Life: Monday, 06 Dec
Until Justice, just is
Bluff City Life: Friday, 03 Dec
Black Friday Travel Deals
Bluff City Life: Monday, 22 Nov pt. 3 of 4