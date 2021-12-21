Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 Dec

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Major Film Studio Moving to Memphis

Jason A. Farmer | Founder & CEO of BLP Film Studios | blpfilmstudios.com

“A Country Christmas”

Stefanie Ball | Public Relations Manager of Gaylord Opryland Resort | christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com

Holiday Gifts in the Nick of Time

Justine Santaniello | Founder of justhaves.com

Secrets from Santa’s Workshop

Santa Kennison Kyle | Gift-Delivery Expert | imcc.com

