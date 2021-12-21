Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 06 Dec

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Inaugural Black Men Crowned Awards

Justin Hart | NAACP Image Award-Winning TV Producer & Event Organizer | instagram.com/blackmencrowned

Humans Being with Kirk Whalum

Kirk Whalum | Grammy Award-Winning Saxophonist | shows.kudzukian.com/humans-being

Heart Healthy Holiday Hacks

Dr. Preston Mason | Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Millie Peartree | Millie Peartree Cupcakes & More

Recipes found here: truetoyourheart.com

Creating Free Christmas Memories

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

