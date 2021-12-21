Bluff City Life: Friday, 03 Dec

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Building Better Communities

Marquiepta Odom | Executive Director of YWCA Greater Memphis | memphisywca.org

Road Trip: City Grocery in Oxford, MS

Advice for Buying & Selling in Real Estate

Kenny Parcell | 2021 First Vice President of National Association of Realtors | realtor.com

Empowering Women to Reach Their Goals

Claudia Haltom | Founder & Director of Donor Relations at A Step Ahead Foundation | astepaheadfoundation.org

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.