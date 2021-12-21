Bluff City Life: Friday, 03 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Building Better Communities
Marquiepta Odom | Executive Director of YWCA Greater Memphis | memphisywca.org
Road Trip: City Grocery in Oxford, MS
Advice for Buying & Selling in Real Estate
Kenny Parcell | 2021 First Vice President of National Association of Realtors | realtor.com
Empowering Women to Reach Their Goals
Claudia Haltom | Founder & Director of Donor Relations at A Step Ahead Foundation | astepaheadfoundation.org
