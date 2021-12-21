Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Teen creates candy to clean your teeth

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, MI. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Here’s a question we’ve pondered for decades: how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie pop? The science has spoken!

A study in the journal of fluid mechanics reveals it takes 2,500 licks but with each lick your child is putting in their mouth, they’re risking their pearly whites. Believe it or not, tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease. Candy and soda are two big culprits. But one company is combating that, with an unlikely product, and an equally unlikely CEO.

“My dad always told me you know you shouldn’t have candy; sugar is terrible for your teeth.” Alina Morse, CEO of Zolli Candy explains. But Alina Morse wasn’t going to accept it. “So, I asked him why can’t we make a healthy candy?”

And that is how Zollipop was born. A lollipop that cleans your teeth. Its inventor, the youngest CEO ever to grace the cover of entrepreneur magazine.

The idea came to Alina at seven. She cooked up concoctions, asked her dentist questions and had friends sample them. Zollipops use a low-calorie sweetener called arithatol (a-rith-ra-tol). It reduces the acid in your mouth, which causes bacteria, which can break down enamel. She used $4,000 she saved from past birthdays. Her dad matched it and together they found a production facility and distributor. By nine years old she got her first yes. Eighteen months later she turned a profit.

Now, it’s a multimillion-dollar company, it’s in many of the nation’s largest retailers, and in seven countries. Her number one tip for wannabe business owners. Write it down. Use support networks and social media groups. Gather a team you trust and ask a lot of questions.

“As adults we kind of quit asking questions, but kids haven’t tried things, and they have great questions. And listen and explore those ideas with them,” said Tom Morse, Alina’s dad and manager of Zolli Candy.

Her future mission is to create, or as she says, “zolli-fy” more products.

“It really is, not only a successful company in my eyes, but also, a company doing good,” said Alina.

Her non-profit, a million smiles, gives free candy to schools. Ten percent of all her sales go to support oral health education. Teachers interested in a million smiles, can go to Zolli candy’s website to sign up.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Hillary Rubin, Producer; Ken LaPlace, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in midtown
18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival releases partial 2022 lineup
Adrian Henderson mugshot
One arrested for stabbing 85-year-old man at Overton Park

Latest News

31 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Shelby County
31 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Shelby County
Memphis Airport expecting increased holiday travel as COVID-19 concern rise
Memphis Airport expecting increased holiday travel as COVID-19 concern rise
Shelby Co. COVID-19 testing sites see lines as cases rise
Shelby Co. COVID-19 testing sites see lines as cases rise
Best Life: Retraining your nose after COVID-19
Best Life: Retraining your nose after COVID-19