84 new pediatric virus cases in Shelby County as omicron spreads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 84 new pediatric COVID-19 cases in Shelby County as of Tuesday with a total of 317 newly confirmed cases.

This puts the county’s total virus case count at 153,551 and the death toll at 2,425.

Over 30 cases of the most recent and highly transmissible omicron variant have also been identified within the county. It’s also now the dominant variant in the U.S.

Health officials believe the best way to decrease the spread of the variant is to get the vaccine.

Shelby County COVID-19 vaccinations:

534,270 total people vaccinated

75,761 series initiation

329,777 series completion

1,106,647 total vaccinations administered

15,251 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

128,732 additional doses

If you would like more information on COVID-19 in the Shelby County area, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

