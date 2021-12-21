Advertise with Us
84 new pediatric virus cases in Shelby County as omicron spreads

Shelby County COVID-19 data - Dec. 21
Shelby County COVID-19 data - Dec. 21(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 84 new pediatric COVID-19 cases in Shelby County as of Tuesday with a total of 317 newly confirmed cases.

This puts the county’s total virus case count at 153,551 and the death toll at 2,425.

Over 30 cases of the most recent and highly transmissible omicron variant have also been identified within the county. It’s also now the dominant variant in the U.S.

Health officials believe the best way to decrease the spread of the variant is to get the vaccine.

Shelby County COVID-19 vaccinations:

  • 534,270 total people vaccinated
  • 75,761 series initiation
  • 329,777 series completion
  • 1,106,647 total vaccinations administered
  • 15,251 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 128,732 additional doses

If you would like more information on COVID-19 in the Shelby County area, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

