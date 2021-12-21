31 cases of omicron variant confirmed in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 31 confirmed cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant in Shelby County.

The head of the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) says now is the time to get vaccinated to hopefully avoid a fifth surge of COVID-19 cases.

“The recent discovery of the omicron variant in Shelby County is concerning, but it is not unexpected, ‘’ said Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor during Monday’s Shelby County Commission meeting.

Taylor says the increased cases of the new variant are in step with what we’re seeing across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)is reporting nearly 75 percent of the nation’s new COVID cases are now linked to the omicron variant.

The variant is showing up during the busy holiday season.

“So, my honest thought and concern is that people will be lax during the holidays,” said Taylor. “We know that people want to get together. They want to see family. They want to see friends. We’ve been through an almost two-year marathon with COVID and people are tired, but we also know that people want to be safe.”

Taylor says currently, the dominant strain in Shelby County is still the Delta variant, but early studies show omicron is much more transmissible.

Health officials say masking indoors and knowing your status before gathering will be key to slowing down the spread.

Testing is beginning to increase in Shelby County.

Phillip Dean with Poplar Healthcare says during the fall, his team was administering 150 tests per day. Monday, they tested 500 people before noon.

Taylor says now is also the time to get your booster shot.

Studies show vaccine immunity begins to wane at the six to eight-month mark after being fully vaccinated, or two months with Johnson & Johnson.

“Please remember that even if you’re vaccinated, you can have a breakthrough case of COVID. It can be so mild that you don’t know you have covid and you can still spread the virus to other people,” said Taylor.

For more information about where you can get vaccinated, click here.

