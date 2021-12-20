Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a Memphis business overnight Sunday leaving someone injured.

Traffic is building up on Shelby Drive near Mendenhall as crews work to investigate and clear the scene.

Video from the scene shows a Tyson chicken truck inside the Memphis Taco Shop.

There’s also a separate crash under investigation in the same area. According to police, the two accidents are not connected.

We are working to learn more informaiton.

