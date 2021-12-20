Advertise with Us
Tenn. State Sen. Katrina Robinson enters plea deal for federal charges

Katrina Robinson
Katrina Robinson(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has accepted a plea deal.

This is for the 2021 federal case for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Robinson agreed to a pre-trial diversion program that will allow her to go to work while reporting to a supervisory agent.

In a separate case, Robinson was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in September. She will be sentenced on that case next month.

