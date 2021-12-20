Advertise with Us
Showers possible tonight, Warming trend through Christmas Day

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning with some areas dealing with patchy fog. We will have sunshine to start the day, but clouds will gradually increase by late afternoon. It will be a chilly day with temperatures reaching to around 50 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight. A few showers will be possible this evening after 5 pm, but rain will end around midnight.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 50 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday morning will feature some clouds, but there will be more sun in the afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 70 degrees. Saturday night a stray shower is possible. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a hit or miss shower and highs in the upper 60s.

