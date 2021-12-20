Shelby County woman charged with abuse of an elderly adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County woman has been arrested and indicted on a charge of abusing a vulnerable adult in her care.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a tip in September that Decara Jones assaulted a vulnerable adult.

At the time, Jones was working as a caregiver. Last week, a grand jury indicted Jones on one count of abuse of an elderly adult.

She is being held on a $20,000 bond.

