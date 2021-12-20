Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the omicron variant and how it relates to the vaccine. She also spoke about the current state of hospitalization within the Methodist Healthcare System ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

