Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County amid holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 380 new COVID-19 cases across the county as the Christmas holiday approaches and omicron spreads throughout the U.S.

There are also 94 new coronavirus cases among children.

Cases are on the rise day-by-day according to county data from the health department. The latest weekly positivity rate is at 5% for the week of Dec. 5 -- the week before the rate came in at 4.6%.

There has been a total of 153,234 cases and 2,423 deaths to date.

Active cases are at 2,609 with 716 active pediatric cases. Data shows school-aged children account for about 25% of all active cases.

Shelby County COVID-19 case age demographics - Dec. 20 (SCHD)

And as cases continue to climb higher, vaccines are still touted as the best line of defense.

Shelby County vaccine data:

533,958 total people vaccinated

75,755 series initiation

330,403 series completion

1,105,065 total vaccinations administered

16,378 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

127,800 additional dose

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

