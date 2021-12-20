Advertise with Us
Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County amid holiday season

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 20
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 20(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 380 new COVID-19 cases across the county as the Christmas holiday approaches and omicron spreads throughout the U.S.

There are also 94 new coronavirus cases among children.

Cases are on the rise day-by-day according to county data from the health department. The latest weekly positivity rate is at 5% for the week of Dec. 5 -- the week before the rate came in at 4.6%.

There has been a total of 153,234 cases and 2,423 deaths to date.

Active cases are at 2,609 with 716 active pediatric cases. Data shows school-aged children account for about 25% of all active cases.

Shelby County COVID-19 case age demographics - Dec. 20
Shelby County COVID-19 case age demographics - Dec. 20(SCHD)

And as cases continue to climb higher, vaccines are still touted as the best line of defense.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 533,958 total people vaccinated
  • 75,755 series initiation
  • 330,403 series completion
  • 1,105,065 total vaccinations administered
  • 16,378 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 127,800 additional dose

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

