Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County amid holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says there are 380 new COVID-19 cases across the county as the Christmas holiday approaches and omicron spreads throughout the U.S.
There are also 94 new coronavirus cases among children.
Cases are on the rise day-by-day according to county data from the health department. The latest weekly positivity rate is at 5% for the week of Dec. 5 -- the week before the rate came in at 4.6%.
There has been a total of 153,234 cases and 2,423 deaths to date.
Active cases are at 2,609 with 716 active pediatric cases. Data shows school-aged children account for about 25% of all active cases.
And as cases continue to climb higher, vaccines are still touted as the best line of defense.
Shelby County vaccine data:
- 533,958 total people vaccinated
- 75,755 series initiation
- 330,403 series completion
- 1,105,065 total vaccinations administered
- 16,378 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
- 127,800 additional dose
For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.
