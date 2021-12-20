One arrest for wounding elderly man on Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested a man for a wounding incident on Poplar Avenue Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a wounding call and that one man was found injured. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police have not confirmed the type of injury.

Officers have arrested Adrian Henderson in connection to the incident.

Henderson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of an elderly adult.

Adrian Henderson was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Abuse Vulnerable/Elderly Adult. https://t.co/h7alSfE4az pic.twitter.com/ElWy3TIilW — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 20, 2021

