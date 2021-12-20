Advertise with Us
One arrest for wounding elderly man on Poplar

Adrian Henderson mugshot
Adrian Henderson mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested a man for a wounding incident on Poplar Avenue Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a wounding call and that one man was found injured. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police have not confirmed the type of injury.

Officers have arrested Adrian Henderson in connection to the incident.

Henderson is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of an elderly adult.

