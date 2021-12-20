Advertise with Us
MFD holds brick dedication service

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department hosted a “Brick Dedication Service” at the Fire Museum of Memphis today.

Today’s service was to honor the life of Lieutenant Travis L. Isabel. He served 23 years in fire services.

Lieutenant Isabel died in September of this year.

Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat says hosting events to honor those who serve the Bluff City is important.

“It’s a somber day but it’s an important day because we want their families and their loved ones to know that they didn’t die in vain. That their lives mattered. That they made a difference in our city,” Sweat said.

Family and friends were also a part of the unveiling of the added brick to honor Lieutenant.

