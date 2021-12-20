Advertise with Us
Mental health resources during holiday season

(KEYC News Now)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coronavirus is not the only thing health officials are worried about this holiday season.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) sent out a letter, encouraging everyone to keep a check on their mental health.

The health department says for some people, stress increases during the holiday season can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. If you are someone you know is suffering from mental illness, you can find a list of resources provided by TDH below.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Services Resource Directory

Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line: 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text ‘TN’ tp 741-741

ResilienTN

Tennessee REDLINE

