Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The identity of a body found in a suitcase in Memphis has been identified.

Memphis police say 63-year-old Bruce Jefferies was found in a suitcase Sunday, December 12 at Pine and Eastmoreland in midtown. Police say preliminary information indicates he was hit with an object by a known suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

