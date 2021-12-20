Advertise with Us
Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in midtown

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The identity of a body found in a suitcase in Memphis has been identified.

Memphis police say 63-year-old Bruce Jefferies was found in a suitcase Sunday, December 12 at Pine and Eastmoreland in midtown. Police say preliminary information indicates he was hit with an object by a known suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

