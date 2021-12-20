Memphis police identify body found in suitcase in midtown
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The identity of a body found in a suitcase in Memphis has been identified.
Memphis police say 63-year-old Bruce Jefferies was found in a suitcase Sunday, December 12 at Pine and Eastmoreland in midtown. Police say preliminary information indicates he was hit with an object by a known suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
