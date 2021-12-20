Advertise with Us
Increasing clouds this evening could lead to a few showers tonight

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will be dry for most of the week but tonight could be the one exception as a weak system will approach the Mid-South. Clouds will increase this afternoon and by evening, a few showers could fall but I think it will be more clouds than anything with dry air in place. It will be another chilly day with temperatures climbing near 50 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s tonight. Any showers we see this afternoon will arrive after 5 pm, but rain will end around midnight.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 50 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds to start followed by decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 52 degrees and lows near 34. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny along with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50. The temperatures will continue to climb on Christmas Eve Friday with high temperatures near 70 degrees.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Christmas day will be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 70 degrees. Saturday night a stray shower is possible. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a hit or miss shower and highs in the upper 60s.

