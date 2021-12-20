Gradual warming trend by Christmas Eve

Advertise with Us
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will increase this evening, a few showers could fall mainly south of the I-40 corridor. It will be another chilly night with low temperatures dropping into the lower 30s tonight. Any showers we see this evening and tonight will end around midnight. Winds will be light.

TUESDAY: Early clouds will give way to full sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will be light. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Temperatures will continue to climb with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy at times.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: CHRISTMAS DAY will be partly cloudy and dry with highs around 70 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

