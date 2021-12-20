Advertise with Us
Collierville apartment complex evacuated due to gas leak

(Source: David Waldrop)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville apartment complex is being evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Collierville Police Department is advising people to avoid the area of Dogwood Creek Apartments on Houston Levee and Wolf River Boulevard as Memphis Light, Gas and Water works to stop the leak and repair it.

If you need to pick someone up in the apartment complex, stop by the entrance on Wolf River Boulevard and Collierville Fire and Rescue will assist you.

