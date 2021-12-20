Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown: The Winter Solstice is coming-here’s why

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMC) Memphis - The Winter Solstice will arrive officially on Dec. 21 at 9:59 AM. This exact time of 9:59 AM is when the sun reaches its southern most point. On the winter solstice, during the day, the Northern Hemisphere will only have 8 hours and 46 minutes of daylight. The winter solstice also is the time when Earth’s axis will be titled furthest away from the sun. This year’s winter solstice is super cool because it concides with the day when Jupiter and Saturn will appear to almost touch in an event called the great conjunction. Although we celebrate it for a day, it happens only for a moment.

So while the Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year, the Summer Solstice marks the longest period of sunlight. After the Summer Solstice, the days get shorter each day and in winter the days become longer after the Winter Solstice and the sun is at its most southern pont versus during the Summer Solstice, the sun appears at its most northerly in the sky.

The Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere usually happens on the 21st or 22nd of December according to NASA. After we hit the solstice, the days longer and longer until we get to the Summer Solstice, or the June Solstice, which is the longest day of the year.

The change of seasons is mostly due to Earth’s position around the sun and its axis. The light from the sun isn’t evenly distributed across the surface of the Earth. The planet’s tilt means some areas of our world get more sunlight at different times of the year. Earth’s axis has an approximately 23-degree tilt and without this, our planet would not have seasons at all. The axial tilt of the Earth means that as our planet’s journey around the sun means different areas of the planet experience varying degrees of sunlight.

While the Winter Solstice is occurring on Dec. 21, 2021, in the Northern Hemisphere, this date will mark the Summer Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

The significance of the Winter Solstice to our ancestors was likely a result of it meaning the lengthening of days, which lead to a time that they thought of as a time of rebirth. There are an abundance of Winter Solstice celebrations and festivals.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

18-wheeler crash at taco shop
Tractor-trailer crashes into Memphis taco shop overnight
Adrian Henderson mugshot
One arrested for stabbing 85-year-old man at Overton Park
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Vaccine sites close down in Shelby County
Mass vaccination sites close down in Shelby County
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival releases partial 2022 lineup

Latest News

The Winter Solstice is coming and there are several reason why. We discuss it in this Breakdown.
Winter will officially arrive Dec 21!
Pattern stays chilly through midweek
Increasing clouds this evening could lead to a few showers tonight
Pattern stays chilly through midweek
Monday afternoon Memphis First Alert Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather - 12/20