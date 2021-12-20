Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 01 Dec
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Championing the Cause of Memphis Music
Marvin Stockwell | Champions of the Lost Causes Podcast | championsofthelostcauses.org
Holiday Shopping Essentials
Chris Byrne | The Toy Guy | thetoyguy.com
Bluff City Christmas Taste Test
Telisa Franklin | Event Organizer for Bluff City Christmas | bluffcitychristmas.com
Toy Truck Drive
Mary Braddock | Director of Communications at Porter-Leath | porterleath.org
