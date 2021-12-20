Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 01 Dec

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Championing the Cause of Memphis Music

Marvin Stockwell | Champions of the Lost Causes Podcast | championsofthelostcauses.org

Holiday Shopping Essentials

Chris Byrne | The Toy Guy | thetoyguy.com

Bluff City Christmas Taste Test

Telisa Franklin | Event Organizer for Bluff City Christmas | bluffcitychristmas.com

Toy Truck Drive

Mary Braddock | Director of Communications at Porter-Leath | porterleath.org

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.