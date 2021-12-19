Police detain one in E. H. Crump shooting
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on E. H. Crump Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.
Officers have detained one person in their investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.