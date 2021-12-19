Advertise with Us
Police detain one in E. H. Crump shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on E. H. Crump Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Officers have detained one person in their investigation.

