Police detain one in E. H. Crump shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on E. H. Crump Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Officers have detained one person in their investigation.

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 19, 2021

