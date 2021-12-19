Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi food truck to feed tornado victims on Christmas

(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. - A Mississippi couple plans to take their food truck to tornado-slammed Kentucky to serve meals to families on Christmas.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Tupelo restaurant owners Johnny Cook and Jennifer Brignac have a food truck designed to feed first responders and victims at disaster sites.

On Christmas Eve, they plan to drive 250 miles to Murray, Kentucky. At least 75 people in Kentucky died in the tornados that swept through the state.

The food truck’s Christmas menu will be homemade fried turkey, chicken and dressing, vegetables and rolls. The couple is asking for handwritten Christmas cards to give out with every meal. Their goal is to feed 250.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
UT vs Memphis Men’s Basketball Game Canceled
Arlington man indicted on for homicide after fentanyl investigation
Arlington man indicted for homicide after fentanyl investigation
Native Memphians look to break world BBQ record with 48-hour grilling
Native Memphians look to break world BBQ record with 48-hour grilling
Vaccine sites close down in Shelby County
Mass vaccination sites close down in Shelby County
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Battle won, legal war continues for Biden vaccine rules
Police detain one in E. H. Crump shooting
Police detain one in E. H. Crump shooting
Man shot, killed on New Covington Pike
Man shot, killed on New Covington Pike
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 12/19/21
Daily rolling average jumps as COVID spreads in Shelby County