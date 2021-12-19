Memphis vs Alabama State Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tuesday’s Memphis Tiger men’s basketball game against Alabama State will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

Additionally, Monday’s Penny Hardaway Radio Show at Brookhaven Pub & Grill has been canceled.

Additional details about Memphis’ upcoming schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season and single game ticket holders will receive communication from the Memphis Ticket Office.

