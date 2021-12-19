Advertise with Us
Memphis vs Alabama State Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9(Joe Murphy | Joe Murphy)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tuesday’s Memphis Tiger men’s basketball game against Alabama State will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

Additionally, Monday’s Penny Hardaway Radio Show at Brookhaven Pub & Grill has been canceled.

Additional details about Memphis’ upcoming schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season and single game ticket holders will receive communication from the Memphis Ticket Office.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

