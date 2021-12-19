Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Heal the Hood’ supplies gifts to children in Hickory Hill community

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heal The Hood Foundation of Memphis delivered gifts of love and joy today.

The non-profit organization adopted over 60 children to supply Christmas gifts to in the Hickory Hill community.

The founder and CEO of Heal the Hood Ladell Beamon says it takes showing love to Memphis communities to start seeing a difference in violence.

“We’re here for the entire city, we know there’s a lot going on in Memphis, but it really really pays at this time of year for us to all come together and create a change that we want to see, if we want to see the narrative change, then it starts with this,” Beamon said.

Along with the gift giveaway, Heal the Hood staff prayed with the families and played games.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Arlington man indicted on for homicide after fentanyl investigation
Arlington man indicted for homicide after fentanyl investigation
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes
TBI identifies both suspects killed by officers in car chase
TBI
TBI investigating death of Crockett County deputy

Latest News

Mass vaccination sites close down in Shelby County
Mass vaccination sites close down in Shelby County
‘Heal the Hood’ supplies gifts to children in Hickory Hill community
‘Heal the Hood’ supplies gifts to children in Hickory Hill community
Vaccine sites close down in Shelby County
Mass vaccination sites close down in Shelby County
Toy giveaways kick off across Memphis
Toy giveaways kick off across Memphis