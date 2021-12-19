A dry and cool pattern to finish your weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved across the Mid-South yesterday, ushing in some much colder air this morning with temperatures in the 30s. A dry pattern begins today and temperatures will gradually warm through the week.

NORMAL HIGH: 53

NORMAL LOW: 36

TODAY: Mostly to partly Cloudy and breezy with northeasterly winds at 10-15 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 40s and

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with a light breeze and lows in the lower 30s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and lows near 50.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND:

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. That night, a stray shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in near 50.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs near 70.

