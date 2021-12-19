Dry & chilly pattern for now with a late week warm up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been a chilly day today with most areas staying in the 40s for highs. Tonight, temperatures will be colder with lows headed below freezing for most. The pattern will stay dry for most of the week with temperatures climbing a few degrees each day.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a light northeasterly wind and highs near 50.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a light breeze and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny along with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, on Saturday night a stray shower is possible, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs near 70.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.