Daily rolling average jumps as COVID spreads in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 368 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two death over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 152,854 and 2,423 deaths since the pandemic began.

The current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 230 cases per day for the last seven days, the highest it’s been in recent weeks.

There are currently 2,423 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 645 of them are pediatric cases.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week ending in December 11 is 5%, just a slight increase from the prior week’s 4.6%.

Shelby County is averaging 2,189 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

532,906 total people vaccinated



1,099,130 total vaccinations administered



14,025 vaccinations reported within the last seven days



More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

