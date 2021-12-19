Advertise with Us
Daily rolling average jumps as COVID spreads in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 12/19/21
SCHD COVID-19 data 12/19/21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 368 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two death over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 152,854 and 2,423 deaths since the pandemic began.

The current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 230 cases per day for the last seven days, the highest it’s been in recent weeks.

There are currently 2,423 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 645 of them are pediatric cases.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week ending in December 11 is 5%, just a slight increase from the prior week’s 4.6%.

Shelby County is averaging 2,189 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 76.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 532,906 total people vaccinated
  • 1,099,130 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,025 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

