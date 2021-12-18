UT vs Memphis Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) – Saturday’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.

Additional details about Memphis’ upcoming schedule will be announced at a later date.

Additional details about Memphis' upcoming schedule will be announced at a later date.

