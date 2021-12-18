Advertise with Us
UT vs Memphis Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

Saturday night’s game has been canceled due to COVID-19.
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9(Joe Murphy | Joe Murphy)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) – Saturday’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase.

Additional details about Memphis’ upcoming schedule will be announced at a later date.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes
Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis
TBI identifies both suspects killed by officers is car chase identified
Arlington man indicted on for homicide after fentanyl investigation
TBI
TBI investigating death of Crockett County deputy

Memphis’ Freedom Prep Academy looking to expand to Alabama
Family steps in to help after toys stolen from Memphis children
Native Memphians look to break world BBQ record with 48-hour grilling
CDC issues warning as flu cases rise