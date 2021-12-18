Tracking a soggy Saturday along with a drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South today bringing more rain and much colder temperatures. A drier pattern will emerge before the weekend is over, but it will be cold. Additional rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas with up to an inch in some locations.

NORMAL HIGH: 53

NORMAL LOW: 36

TODAY: Cloudy with rain for much of the day and evening, a Northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday ill be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

