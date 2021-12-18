Toy giveaways kick off across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of toys were given away Saturday in Memphis.

One week before Christmas community organizations handed out toys to young people, and one group hopes an event like this can be yet another motivation to steer people from a life of crime.

More than 1,000 toys were ready for the picking Saturday morning off South Third Street. Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives or FFUN held its toy giveaway.

“We got toys toys toys,” FFUN Founder Stevie Moore said.

A line formed down the street with many families waiting hours for their turn. FFUN founder Stevie Moore said some parents told him they would have no other way to get their children toys this Christmas.

“That’s what makes me want to do this,” Moore said.

Stevie is usually organizing events to deter crime, but on Saturday he was better known as Santa. While it may not look like it he’s deterring crime, he said this toy giveaway is doing just that.

“Let’s come together and reward these children instead of talking about what they’re doing bad all the time,” Moore said.

“We hear a lot of negative things all the time, but in Memphis we’re a giving community as well,” Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery said. “So, I’m excited about it.”

Lowery held his fourth toy giveaway in South Memphis on Saturday. He said COVID-19 has been tough on Memphis families, especially children.

“Out of school then in school so seeing them come here and pick a toy and get a smile on their face before Christmas brings us joy,” Lowery said.

Whether it’s in a pandemic, rain or shine, we know Santa is always working.

“I ain’t never seen a crook stop in the rain,” Moore said. “They’re going to do wrong in the rain why can’t we do right?”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.